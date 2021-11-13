Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/13/21)

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Saturday morning with stray rain showers as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Highs early in the day, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40s.

Mostly cloudy and relatively drier conditions mid-afternoon as the cold moves out of the region. Winds shift westerly and may gust up to 20 MPH, so chances of lake-effect snow and rain cannot be ruled out. Tonight, lake-effect cloud cover increases and chances of snow flurries are possible. Lows drop to the low 30s.