Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/2020)

We will once again be dealing with a blustery wind out of the west. Sustained winds will be from 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will move cold air over the warm water of Lake Erie causing the potential for lake effect showers. Scattered shower activity off of Lake Erie will be possible today but the majority of the area will remain on the dry side. We will also see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Lake effect snow shower activity will increase overnight as lows fall back towards 30 degrees.