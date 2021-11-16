Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/16/21)

MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) - A one-year-old child and his mother are in the hospital after civilians helped remove him from a car that rolled over into a creek.

Crews on the scene said the mother was driving north on North Road near Oakwood Drive in Middlebury Township when she entered an "uncontrolled skid", hit a utility pole, went over the embankment and flipped into the creek.