Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/18/21)

Today will be quite the rainy day here across the Twin Tiers with a cold front moving through. Rain showers are currently working their way into the Twin Tiers and rain will fully overspread the region as we head into the afternoon. By late evening, the cold front will be out of the Twin Tiers completely. Accumulations from the rain will generally be about a quarter of an inch. Highs today will reach the upper 50s. We actually were waking up into the 50s across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will continue to rise or stay into the 50s as we head throughout this afternoon.

As the overnight hours roll around, a westerly wind behind the cold front helps bring in this cold air mass over the warm Great Lakes. This results in lake-effect rain and snow showers during the beginning of the overnight and then all snow showers by the late overnight hours. Little accumulation is expected from the snow showers. Some of the snow may stick to the grass or on cars. Higher elevations could pick up a dusting of snow. Temperatures tonight fall into the low 30s.