Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/19/2020)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

High pressure will be in control of our weather today. Although it is a cold start to the day temperatures will rebound nicely as highs will be in the low 50s. We are warmer today thanks to a south/southwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph. This wind direction will usher in some warmer air into the atmosphere. Although high pressure will keep us dry, some upper-level moisture will lead to an increase in mid to high-level clouds. Due to these clouds, we will see filtered sunshine. We will continue to see some cloud cover overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

