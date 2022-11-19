TODAY:

Mostly sunny this afternoon. A slight increase in cloud cover this evening. Staying breezy with wind speeds up to 10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH. Temperatures remain below average as a result. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy start to the overnight hours. Lake-effect snow showers move in later as a weak upper-level disturbance continues in the Great Lakes. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Lake-effect snow bands move across the Twin Tiers for much of Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected for a large part of the region, but a coating to 2″ may be possible for the higher elevations. Breezy conditions continue with wind speeds over 10 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH. Because of these high winds, temperatures are slightly lower. Highs reach the low 30’s. Overnight, drying out and quieting down as clouds move out and winds slow down. Lows in the upper teens.