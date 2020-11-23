Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/23/2020)

We will see a west/northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will usher cold air over the warm water of Lake Erie & Lake Ontario leading to some isolated lake effect showers. The majority of the area will remain on the dry side and mostly cloudy. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s. Tonight temperatures will fall back towards 30 degrees. This will lead to lake effect showers transitioning over to isolated light snow showers. The best chance for these showers will be in Steuben county & the Finger Lakes.