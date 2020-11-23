Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/23/2020)

It will be a mild and pleasant end to the workweek across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures this morning are starting off 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Thanks to a southwest breeze ushering in warmer air to the region, highs today will reach near 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight as a weak cold front moves through the region. There is little to moisture in the atmosphere for this frontal system to tap into so only expecting to see a stray shower tonight with the majority of the area remaining dry. Lows will near 40 degrees.