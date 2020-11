We will see a mix of sun & clouds as we head towards the afternoon. Highs today will near the low 40s, similar to what we saw yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front moves through the region. This front will bring the chance for scattered light snow showers across the Twin Tiers. The best chance for shower activity will be in the Finger Lakes and portions of the Southern Tier. The Northern Tier looks to stay mainly dry and cloudy. Lows tonight will be near 30.