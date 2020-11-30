Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/30/2020)

A low-pressure system will continue to move north today bringing with it widespread soaking rainfall. The best chance for the steadiest rain will be this morning into early afternoon. By late day we will begin to see rainfall lighten to scattered rain showers. On top of the steady rainfall, we will see the potential for gusty winds. Sustained winds will be out of the east/south-east at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will be near the low 50s. Dry air will move into the region late this evening into tonight. This will lead to a brief dry period for the area and mostly cloudy conditions. This being said, an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.