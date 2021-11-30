Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/30/21)

Tuesday morning temperatures are just below freezing all across the Twin Tiers. Perfect set up for some light snowfall this morning. We have a clipper system pushing in from the west. Tt is the same type of system that brought us our first widespread snowfall this weekend, however it has even less moisture associated with it. This means even though the ground is cold and snow will stick, overall accumulations will be light with the highest amounts just being one inch.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter