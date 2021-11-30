Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/30/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The Clemens Center has announced the postponement of one of its Broadway Series shows due to a 'labor shortage'.

"Waitress", the hit musical from Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles, was scheduled to open tonight at 7:30 p.m. and continue through tomorrow. The Clemens Center said in an announcement that "due to labor shortages this morning, and concerns with putting on the production safely," the Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 performances have been rescheduled.