TODAY:

The story of the day is going to be the winds. Windy conditions are already starting our day and will only pick up throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the Twin Tiers from this morning until tonight as gusts may reach as high as 50 mph. Scattered showers are also moving in this morning and continue into the mid afternoon hours. All of this active weather is associated with a strong cold front.

TONIGHT:

Winds stay strong into tonight and are out of the west. Due to the wind direction, we see lake-effect snow showers move in. Little to no accumulation expected from these snow showers. Temperatures are also quick to drop tonight as that cold front has passed and we drop close to average overnight.

TOMORROW:

Windy conditions hold for Thursday and gusts remain as high as 30-40 mph. Clouds do decrease throughout the day as drier air filters and we then see sunshine for Friday.