TODAY:

Narrow bands of scattered rain showers periodically affect the Twin Tiers this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Showers move off to the northeast. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder may be possible, but no wash outs are expected. Highs near 74 degrees, which ties the record from 2020.

TONIGHT:

A stray shower could hold out at around midnight. Clearing out later with decreasing cloud cover and increasing high pressure. Lows drop to the low 50’s.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine to start off the workweek. Staying dry as high pressure regains control of the region. Highs only reach the upper 60’s due to another cold front. This cold front will be a weak disturbance, so no rainfall is expected. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 30’s.