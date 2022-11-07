TODAY:

A cold front moved through yesterday and behind it is cooler drier air. This is filtering in for today. The dry air along with an area of high pressure building in will result in plenty of sunshine today. As for the cooler air, it starts to slowly filter in. Temperatures are still above average today even with the cooler air in place. It will not be as warm as the weekend though. Winds will be breezy by this afternoon with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are closer to average. Winds will still be breezy with gusts upwards of 20 mph possible. Clouds also increase tonight and we turn partly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday as that area of high pressure remains in control and we are mostly sunny. Temperatures are cooler as we get closer to average.