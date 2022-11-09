TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day with temperatures well below average but a change in winds today will allow our temperatures to increase above average. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today once again as an area of high pressure remains in control for another day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we get close to average with our temperatures and we stay mostly clear. Quiet weather continues.

TOMORROW:

One final day of sunshine for Thursday as that area of high pressure moves out. Temperatures continue to be above average for the day and winds hold out of the south.