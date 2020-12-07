Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/07/2020)

It is a chilly start to the day all across the Twin Tiers; most are waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy at times today out of the west/northwest sustained at 5-15 mph. The breezy conditions will cause feel-like temperatures into the 20s today. Along with feel-like temperatures, this wind direction will lead to lake-effect clouds & even some snow flurries. Breaks in clouds will be possible leading to some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will be into the low 30s; isolated locations will make it into the mid-30s. Lake effect flurries will be possible overnight and lows will be in the low 20s.