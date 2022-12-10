TODAY:

Turning sunny this afternoon as high pressure lingers to our north. Conditions remain dry and quiet with mostly calm winds. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover builds up overnight ahead of our next active weather pattern. A chance of scattered snow showers is likely by 4 AM. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A mix of scattered snow and rain showers moves through the Twin Tiers. Precipitation begins in the morning hours as an Alberta Clipper, a type of low pressure system, affects the region by that time. A few whiteout conditions with low visibilities may be possible. Snowfall could generally accumulate up to 1 inch after Sunday, with higher amounts in the mountains and lower amounts in the valleys. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, snow and rain showers continue. Additional accumulations under .5″ are possible. Lows in the low 30’s.