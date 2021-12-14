Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (12/14/21)

Tuesday morning the temperature fell right to average with the overnight low at twenty-four degrees. Clear skies make it great viewing weather for the Geminid Meteor Shower which will peak from 3:00 AM Tuesday to dawn. A weak cold front is moving through Tuesday morning, but as soon as the sun comes out the clouds will burn out. Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Cloud cover increases Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front moves through Wednesday.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter