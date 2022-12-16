TODAY:

Winter weather alerts remain in place this morning and most of the Twin Tiers have a Winter Weather Advisory that goes until 7:00pm. As for Tioga (PA) county, the Winter Weather Advisory goes until noon today. This is as we deal with some mixed precipitation and snow showers. The steady precipitation has turned to shower activity and that will be the case for the majority of the day. Our system pulls away from the area going into the evening and then we have a lake-effect set-up. Additional snowfall totals will be ranging from a trace to two inches today from our system. Lower amounts to the west and higher totals to the east.

TONIGHT:

Some stray lake-effect snow showers develop throughout the overnight but little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

WEEKEND:

For the weekend, winds are in favor of lake-effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Not everyone will see these snow showers. Otherwise, lake-enhanced clouds keep us mostly cloudy.