TODAY:

A few lake effect snow showers are possible for the morning and afternoon commutes. Nothing severe is expected as these showers move out quickly with a fast-moving low pressure system. Highs reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly cloudy throughout the night with a few stray snow showers possible. A few breaks in cloud cover may lead to cooler conditions. Lows in the upper teens.

TOMORROW:

A chance of lake effect snow showers quickly moving through the Twin Tiers. Snow squalls cannot be ruled out by the evening commute. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Overnight, staying dry and mainly cloudy. Stray lake effect showers may hold out in the westernmost areas of the region. Lows in the low 20’s.