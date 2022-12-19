TODAY:

A breezy start to the day with real feel temperatures in the upper teens, so be sure to bundle up a little more today. Wind gusts reach 20 MPH later this afternoon. Stray lake effect snow showers are also possible. Highs reach the mid 30’s, but feel more like the mid 20’s.

TONIGHT:

Lake effect snow moves out as high pressure takes control of the Twin Tiers. Staying mostly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Staying dry due to high pressure in control of the region, though we will likely still see some cloud cover. Not as breezy on Tuesday, but temperatures are slightly lower compared to Monday. Highs reach the low 30’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid teens.