Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/2/21)

It is another cloudy day here in the Twin Tiers. A warm front moved through overnight and has brought in this warmer air mass which is allowing temperatures to be about 10 degrees above average today for our highs. Temperatures will make their way into the low 50s this afternoon. Rain showers move through late morning and again during the dinner time hours. This is associated with a cold front moving through. A breezy northwest wind moves in overnight behind the cold front. This wind will help usher in spotty lake-effect snow showers. These will just be some flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight, temperatures drop to near freezing.

Dry weather returns for Friday but we hang onto broken cloud cover. Filtered sunshine is possible at times. Generally, it will be a cloudy day. Highs on Friday reach the upper 30s. Unsettled weather returns for Saturday as a weak area of low pressure moves through. This will lead to rain and snow showers during the early morning hours on Saturday. Dry weather returns for most during the rest of the day on Saturday. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible but that will mainly be for the northern part of the Southern Tier. Temperatures on Saturday reach the low 40s.