TODAY:

Quiet but cold start to the day. Temperatures will reach close to average today. This is with the help of a southerly wind. Sunshine takes us through a majority of the day but clouds will filter in late day and winds also increase with gusts upwards of 20 mph possible out of the south.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much and is due to a breezy southerly wind. Gusts overnight could reach over 20 mph. Spotty showers also develop and move in. This is ahead of a cold front.

THIS WEEKEND:

Our strong cold front moves in Saturday bringing scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. The cold front exits during the afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, we have a windy southerly wind which allows temperatures to reach well above average and then behind the front they shift to be out of the west. This will be in favor of some lake-effect snow showers which continue into Saturday night. Gusts could reach over 40 mph on Saturday. Sunday is when we dry out and clouds decrease with some sunshine returning. Temperatures are close to average for the end of the weekend.