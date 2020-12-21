Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/21/2020)

Waking up this morning yes we are seeing snow on the ground but we are seeing it falling this morning like yesterday! If you are heading out early this morning make sure to bundle up as temperatures across the area are in the low to mid-20s. Also, take it on the slow side and yourself plenty of time as we will have the potential to see black ice in locations. An area of high pressure will provide us with a quiet but cold end to the week. High temperatures will hover around 30 degrees. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight into the single digits across the area. The main reason for this breaks in the clouds along with the snowpack on the ground.