Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/24/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a virtual update to New Yorkers Friday morning for an update on the state's ongoing COVID-19 response effort where she discussed the latest data, new guidance on returning to work after having COVID, and an endorsement of the "test to stay" strategy for schools.

"It's Christmas Eve and I want to thank those who helped with today's presentation because it's really important that we stay in close communication with New Yorkers during the holidays," Gov. Hochul said. "Today also marks a milestone for me as it is four months to the day that I became your governor."