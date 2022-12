TODAY:

It is a quiet and cold start to the day. Low-level clouds are moving in. Clouds will increase throughout the day. This is ahead of a weak disturbance that moves in going into tonight. Spotty snow showers are possible late day. Temperatures today stay below average.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be another cold night. Some stray snow showers are possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We are dry for Tuesday and temperatures get closer to average. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.