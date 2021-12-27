Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/27/21)

It is an active start to the week with wintry weather moving in today. Right now, it is cloudy but dry. This is building cloud cover is ahead of an area of low pressure that is moving in from the west. Snow showers move in this morning and start to transition to a wintry mix this afternoon. General snow accumulation will be below an inch. Freezing rain is included in this afternoon’s wintry mix. Ice accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch. The combination of snow and freezing rain will result in slippery conditions, so a winter weather advisory is in effect from 11:00 am today until the overnight hours tonight. Be cautious if you are going out and about today because of those slippery conditions. This evening and early overnight, the wintry mix transitions to spotty rain showers. Late overnight, the clouds break apart and we dry out. Temperatures today rise into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight, lows only drop into the low 30s due to a warm front lifting into the region.

Cloud cover builds back in tomorrow ahead of another area of low pressure. Most of the weather associated with the area of low pressure will stay to the south of the Twin Tiers but some snow showers will still make their way into the Twin Tiers. Snow showers move in after dinner time Tuesday for the Northern Tier with some spotty snow showers making their way into the Southern Tier. This is a fast moving system, so it moves out early overnight. Temperatures tomorrow rise into the mid 40s.