Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/28/2020)

Waking up this morning we are seeing some light snow showers pushing through the Twin Tiers this morning. The main threat for shower activity will be this morning as a cold front moves through the region. Shower activity will become more scattered by the afternoon with a rain/snow mix possible. A southwest/west wind sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will support the development of lake effect showers. Highs today will be near 40 degrees. Lake effect showers will linger tonight and lows will drop into the low 20s.