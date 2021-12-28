Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/28/21)

We are starting off the day with dry conditions and some broken cloud cover. Clouds will build in throughout the morning and really thicken this afternoon. The building cloud cover is ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure moves in this evening and brings some wintry weather. Highs today reach the mid 40s. Snow showers move in around dinner time and stick around into the early overnight hours. As the area of low pressure moves through and off to the east, spotty showers remain but will be light for the remainder of the overnight. Lows tonight drop to near freezing. Dry conditions return for Wednesday but clouds hold strong. Highs for Wednesday are in the mid 40s.
