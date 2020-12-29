Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/29/2020)

We are waking up to lake effect snow showers across the Twin Tiers off of Lake Erie. If you are heading out early this morning keep this in mind as there is the potential for slick spots and low visibility. The reason for the lake effect is thanks to the west/northwest wind sustained at 5-15 mph. Although showers will taper off we will continue to deal with windy conditions with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees, with feel like temperatures in the 20s to upper teens. Clouds will break apart allowing for some sunshine this afternoon, but it will begin to thicken tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens.