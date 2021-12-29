Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/29/21)

Foggy and slippery conditions start our Wednesday but conditions will improve as the morning progresses. We are currently seeing reduced visibility because of that fog but the fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the morning. Roadways are also wet this morning from yesterday’s wintry weather. As a result, slippery conditions are possible this morning. Due to the combination of the fog and wet roadways, just be cautious for your commute this morning. Drier conditions return this afternoon with cloud cover holding strong. Temperatures today reach the mid 40s. Overnight, cloudy conditions continue and so does the dry weather. Lows tonight fall into the mid 30s.

Isolated rain showers move in for Thursday. There is a chance to see some wet snowflakes or even a little bit of a wintry mix at times but generally we will be dealing with rain. Accumulation will also be light. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 40s. As we head into New Year’s Eve, spotty rain showers hold. Temperatures will also be on the increase as we head into this weekend. Highs reach near or into the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Rain moves in for Saturday and lingers into Sunday. Some snow showers are possible on Sunday as well.