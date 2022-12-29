TODAY:

High-level clouds passing through this morning. Some sunshine will start our day before more clouds filter in throughout the day. This leads to more of a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures are also well above average today as our warming trend continues.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight remain well above average. We turn mostly cloudy overnight but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

It is a mostly cloudy end to the week and temperatures get even milder. Some spotty showers are possible but most look to stay dry.