Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/3/21)

Cloud cover welcomes our day today and will stick with us as the day progresses. Dry conditions also hold throughout the day. An area of high pressure is now moving into the Twin Tiers and will continue to build into the region as we head throughout the weekend. Currently, we have a northwest wind. Winds today will generally be about 5-15 mph. Our high for the day actually happened earlier this morning and was 41 degrees. Temperatures for the day will remain in the 30s due to a cold air mass that is in place behind yesterday’s cold fronts. Overnight, we hold onto the cloud cover as winds turn westerly and we get some lake-effect cloud cover. Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s.

Heading into the weekend, temperature make a comeback and rise back into the mid 40s. Some spotty lake-effect rain and snow showers are possible across the northern portion of the Southern Tier but no real accumulation is expected. Clouds break apart throughout the day as well. On Sunday, we continue to stay dry throughout the day. We also start off with some sunshine but that changes as we head throughout the day. Clouds build in ahead of an area of low pressure on Monday. It will also be breezy on Sunday.