TODAY:

On and off rain showers this morning and afternoon in the Twin Tiers. Rainfall could accumulate up to 0.2″ for much of the region. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the Southern Tier later this morning, including Steuben and Schuyler Counties. Wind gusts over 30 MPH are possible. Temperatures reach the low 50’s after a warm front moves out.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. Highest chances of snow are out west and near the Finger Lakes. Temperatures drop to the mid 20’s across the region behind a cold front.

TOMORROW:

Drying out Sunday as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the low 40’s due to a rush of arctic air following Saturday’s cold front. Staying dry overnight with clear skies. Lows in the low 20’s.