Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/5/21)

Waking up to a dry Sunday morning with passing lake-effect clouds. Weather remains dry as a high pressure system lingers around the Twin Tiers. High temperatures will reach the low 40’s. A strong warm front to the southwest could bring southerly winds with speeds of 20 to 30 MPH tonight. Some winds may gust up as high as 50 MPH. A slight chance of rain is also possible tonight as the warm front moves closer to the region. Lows drop down to the mid 30’s with wind chill temperatures as low as the upper 20’s.
