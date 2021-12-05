Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/5/21)

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - For over 100 years, The Arctic League has provided gifts on Christmas morning to needy children in Chemung County. In 2020, due to the generous support of our community through donations and volunteer hours, the Arctic League was able to purchase and deliver gifts for nearly 1,600 families with over 3,200 children!

We will be streaming the Live Telethon above in this story on Sunday, December 4th between 10 AM and 1 PM.