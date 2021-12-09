Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/9/21)

Dry weather returns today with building cloud cover. Right now we are seeing broken cloud cover but that will be changing as the day progresses with more clouds moving in for the rest of the day. Highs today will reach the mid 30s. Overnight, temperatures do not drop that much. Lows tonight are near 30. Some spotty mixed precipitation is possible overnight as well. This includes some sleet, freezing rain, and snow. As a result, patchy icy conditions are possible for Friday morning. Be cautious on your morning commute Friday. Aside from the patchy ice in the morning, Friday will be another quiet weather day with dry conditions and some cloud cover. Temperatures also get a little more seasonable as highs reach the mid 40s.

Overnight Friday, a warm front moves in bringing rain showers into Saturday morning. This warm front really increases our temperatures with highs reaching the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Our record high for Saturday is 59 degrees which could potentially be broken on Saturday with highs forecasted to be in the low to mid 60s. A cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening on Saturday bringing with it some scattered rain showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder.