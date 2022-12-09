TODAY:

Clouds are lingering this morning but an area of high pressure is building in and dry air is filtering in. The combination of the two leads to clouds decreasing and sunshine returning. As for temperatures, we rise close to average today for our highs.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are below average and we are mostly clear with that area of high pressure over us.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine starts our weekend but that area of high pressure moves out. What moves in is more clouds late day on Saturday. This is ahead of our next weather system on Sunday. It is an area of low pressure and it is going to bring all types of precipitation to the area. Cold air will be filtering in which means some wintry precipitation will mix in. At this vantage point, it looks like we see a rain/snow mix throughout the day on Sunday. It will be a very temperature and elevation dependent system.