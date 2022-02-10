Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/10/22)

Good morning! We are starting the day cloudy and with some isolated rain and snow showers. These showers will become more scattered in the afternoon. Higher elevations see the better chance for snow showers for a longer time while lower elevations mainly deal with rain showers. A heavy snow shower is possible that could reduce visibility but most of these showers will be light. Little to no accumulation is expected from these showers. All of this activity is associated with two cold fronts moving in. Today is also another above average temperature day. Highs will reach the low 40s. Overnight, dry conditions return with temperatures in the 20s. Active weather returns Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions start our day with us turning cloudy during the afternoon. Rain and snow showers return once again for Friday evening and stick around into Saturday as another cold front moves in. Above average temperatures hold through Saturday as well.