Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/14/22)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! It is a quiet but cold start to the morning. Many are waking up in the single digits with highs today only reaching the upper teens. We are also waking up mostly clear. Clouds will increase today and with a northwest wind, stray lake-effect snow showers are possible. Overnight, we turn mostly clear but cold. Temperatures drop to near zero overnight. Clouds increase on Tuesday with stray lake-effect snow showers being possible at times. The snow showers on Monday and Tuesday will be light and even just some flurries at times. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 20s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now