Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/14/22)

Good morning! It is a quiet but cold start to the morning. Many are waking up in the single digits with highs today only reaching the upper teens. We are also waking up mostly clear. Clouds will increase today and with a northwest wind, stray lake-effect snow showers are possible. Overnight, we turn mostly clear but cold. Temperatures drop to near zero overnight. Clouds increase on Tuesday with stray lake-effect snow showers being possible at times. The snow showers on Monday and Tuesday will be light and even just some flurries at times. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 20s.