Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/16/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This spring a Charity Drag Brunch is returning to the Park Church in Elmira! It's back April 3rd due to high demand after it's kick off in January earlier this year. The brunch starts at 1:00 PM and the show at 2:00 PM. A requirement for all attendees is to have a great time.

"It's a real fun event with lots of high energy, tons of diverse, different people. It's really great that we are doing it at the Park Church. They just want people to know they are open to all kinds of people. So I am really excited it worked out and everyone had a fabulous time and loved it," said organizer and performer Tim Christensen. Tim went on to say how the brunch will benefit the Children's Miracle Network.