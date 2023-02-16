TODAY:

Dry and quiet start to the day. Clouds build throughout the morning ahead of scattered rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures remain mild today.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue tonight and temperatures remain above average but drop into Friday. This is due to a cold front moving through.

TOMORROW:

Showers linger Friday morning. Temperatures drop throughout the day Friday. As temperatures drop, we see the potential for sleet and freezing rain to occur but accumulation looks minimal. We dry out into Friday afternoon with clouds holding.