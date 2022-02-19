Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/19/22)

(The Hill) – Former President Trump must face the multiple civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a federal judge ruled on Friday, rejecting Trump's efforts to dismiss the cases.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued a 112-page opinion rejecting the former president's assertion that he has absolute immunity from the lawsuits because they concern his conduct while in office. But Mehta, an Obama appointee, said he was trying to strike a careful balance in respecting the legal shield afforded to sitting presidents' official acts.