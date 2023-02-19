TODAY:

Widespread clouds this morning and afternoon due to a warm front bringing moisture from the Great Lakes. Warmer air flows in behind the warm front, resulting in temperatures reaching the upper 40’s. Wind speeds reach 10 to 15 MPH with gusts at over 20 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover breaks apart overnight. Conditions remain dry, but a slight chance of rain showers could affect the region later in the night and into Monday. Lows in the mid 30’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of scattered showers occurs near lunchtime on Monday. Showers are likely mixed, with a chance of rain in the lower valleys and snow in the upper elevations. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Drying out overnight, but a stray snow shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low 30’s.