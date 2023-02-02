TODAY:

Passing clouds this morning with sunshine on the way for today. We stay dry today and quiet.

TONIGHT:

Changes move in tonight as an arctic cold front moves through. It brings snow showers, windy conditions, and a drop in temperatures.

TOMORROW:

Dangerous wind chills for Friday into Saturday as temperatures are well below average and winds increase. Stray snow showers linger for Friday as well. General snow accumulation from the snow showers will be light but some places could pick up over an inch. As for Friday night into Saturday, wind chills will be as low as 15 to 20 below zero. This is why a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from Friday into Saturday.