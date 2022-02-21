Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/21/22)

It is a quiet start to the workweek with above average temperatures today. Highs reach into the low 50s today with mostly sunny conditions. We stay dry through tonight with some variable clouds moving through overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 30s. Active weather returns for Tuesday. Clouds increase Tuesday morning and rain showers move in. The rain becomes more widespread during the afternoon. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible during the afternoon and early evening. All of this rain is associated with an area of low pressure moving through. Rain showers linger overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. Dry weather for the rest of Wednesday as that cold front exits. Stubborn clouds do hold for the rest of Wednesday though.

Above average temperatures continue into Wednesday, but after that cold front moves through, we are back to the 20s and 30s. This cold air in place is important for our next area of low pressure that moves in for Thursday into Friday. The area of low pressure moves in late Thursday bringing the chance for snow. Snow continues through the night of Thursday. For Friday morning, a transition to a wintry mix is possible before all snow continues for Friday. During the late afternoon and evening of Friday, the area of low pressure exits.

