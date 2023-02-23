TODAY:

Foggy conditions starting our day. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Stray rain showers linger early this morning before we dry out. We stay mainly cloudy today with some breaks in the clouds possible during the afternoon. Any breaks in the clouds look to be short-lived as rain showers return this evening.

TONIGHT:

Winds turn in favor of some lake-effect snow showers tonight and winds increase. Gusts as high as 30-40 mph are possible overnight.

TOMORROW:

Stray snow showers linger into Friday and we stay windy. Otherwise, it is a cloudy end to the week and we are colder.