TODAY:

Winds in favor of lake-effect today. We see gusts as high as 30-40 mph out of the northwest. Lake-effect snow showers and clouds with us today. The snow showers become more stray throughout the day and we also get colder.

TONIGHT:

We stay mostly cloudy overnight and winds decrease.

THIS WEEKEND:

Scattered snow showers start our weekend with accumulation between a trace to 2 inches. We dry out Saturday night and Sunday but hold onto the clouds.