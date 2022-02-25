Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/25/22)

Active weather continues this morning as our winter storm moves through. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all of the Twin Tiers through this afternoon. The precipitation becomes more scattered this morning and we see isolated mixed showers this afternoon. Stray lake-effect snow showers possible into tonight as we see a northwest wind. Additional accumulation will be light. Highs today rise into the mid to upper 30s while we drop into the teens overnight. Clouds hold overnight but we start to dry out. Saturday is mainly dry with broken cloud cover.

For the weekend, our attention turns to Sunday. An area of high pressure moves in overnight Saturday into early Sunday and allows for clearing. This is short-lived as a cold front moves in from the North and brings snow showers. The possibility is there for some snow squalls on Sunday, especially late afternoon and early evening. Snow squalls can cause quick bursts of snow and a rapid reduction in visibility. This is something to keep in mind if you have plans to go out on Sunday.

