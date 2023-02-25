TODAY:

Cloudy skies followed by scattered snow showers due to a weak upper-level disturbance and moisture from parts of the Great Lakes. The snow showers affect all the Twin Tiers by 7 AM. A coating to an inch of snowfall is possible. Chances of snow dwindle by the evening hours. Highs reach near the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight, but conditions become dry and quiet. Temperatures stay near average with lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover decreases in the morning, leading to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The sunshine causes significant warmth across the region. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover slowly builds up ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the low 20’s.