TODAY:

Dry and quiet to start our day before our next winter weather system moves in this evening. Clouds build this morning and into this afternoon. Snow moves in this evening around the dinner time hours and some rain may mix in as well. Generally, the main precipitation type will be snow. The heaviest of snow will be this evening and overnight where snowfall rates will reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area from this evening until midday tomorrow.

TONIGHT:

Snow and a wintry mix overnight with winds increasing. Wind gusts tonight may reach as high as 30-40 mph. Most of the area tonight will see snow but our western counties including Steuben, Tioga (PA), and parts of the Finger Lakes region could see a light glazing of ice.

TOMORROW:

Mixed showers linger tomorrow morning and then we dry out by the afternoon but hold onto the clouds. Snow accumulation looks to be a general 2-5″ for many locations. The areas that see a light glazing of ice will mainly see 1-3″. Localized higher amounts are possible for these snow accumulations.