TODAY:

Very chilly this morning. Temperatures are starting off below zero for most of the region. Wind chills are in the negative teens. Winds diminish prior to the afternoon hours. This allows broken clouds and slightly warmer conditions later in the day, but it will still be cold. Highs reach the mid 20’s with wind chills slightly above 10 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Variable cloud cover and breezy overnight. Wind speeds could reach near 15 mph. Staying dry as high pressure builds up in the region. Lows in the low 20’s and wind chills in the teens.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of clouds with windy conditions on Sunday. Wind speeds could reach at least 15 mph by the middle of the afternoon. Warmer air rushes in from the southwest behind a warm front, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, staying mostly cloudy and mild with lows dropping to the low 30’s. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out.